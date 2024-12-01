Comments on the BL Sunday
Rapid coach Klauß: “It was a strange game!”
Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "A 0:3 at home is of course disappointing. We wanted to avoid conceding a quick goal, after all that's the best thing that can happen to an away team. We had a lot of possession, but in soccer goals are decisive. We simply lack penetration in front of goal, we don't occupy enough positions in the penalty area. Almost nothing is going right for us at the moment, which is the only explanation for our last three defeats without scoring a goal. We have to improve things to become competitive again."
Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "The early opening goal played into our hands, then a good goalkeeper kept the score at 1-0. After the break, we should have made it 2-0 earlier, but we were also lucky when Klagenfurt only hit the bar. Our victory was a good one, not least because we once again brought the WSG virtues such as willingness to run and immense commitment to the pitch."
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "There were different phases in the game. We got off to a good start, then had a phase in which we were extremely poor for ten minutes and should have been behind. Then we stabilized again and after half-time we conceded a goal just when we were doing well. It was a strange game. I'm very disappointed about the game and the result. We knew before the game that we were in a phase where things weren't going so easily, as the two games before that showed. That's normal at this stage of the season, but you still have to try to win the game in a different way. By other means, by playing to nil, scoring from a few chances or forcing a goal. We didn't manage that."
Gerald Scheiblehner (BW Linz coach): "I think we played a very, very good game. We should have taken the lead in the first half. What I have to give the team credit for is that they remained mentally very stable and consistent after the chances and three shots on goal, weren't disappointed in any way, defended the goal well as a team and took advantage of a counter-attacking opportunity. We have a player who is unbelievable, who has a chance to score and takes it again. That's how you can win away against Rapid. We already deserved to win in Linz and we won again today."
