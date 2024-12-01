Rapid coach Klauß: “It was a strange game!”

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "There were different phases in the game. We got off to a good start, then had a phase in which we were extremely poor for ten minutes and should have been behind. Then we stabilized again and after half-time we conceded a goal just when we were doing well. It was a strange game. I'm very disappointed about the game and the result. We knew before the game that we were in a phase where things weren't going so easily, as the two games before that showed. That's normal at this stage of the season, but you still have to try to win the game in a different way. By other means, by playing to nil, scoring from a few chances or forcing a goal. We didn't manage that."