Hollywood star in love
Sean Penn presents new flame on the red carpet
Hollywood star Sean Penn (64) has now made his new love official! Together with 30-year-old model Valeria Nicov, the actor and director appeared on the red carpet at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday.
The glamorous couple's premiere was also a special occasion for Penn: the two-time Oscar winner was honored at the film festival for his impressive career in the film industry.
No doubt about their happiness
Both chose classic elegance for their grand entrance: Sean Penn wore a black suit and tie. Valeria Nicov appeared in a strapless black dress and a transparent coat with a train, the sleeves of which slipped over her shoulders. They posed arm in arm for the photographers and left no doubt about their happiness.
The first rumors of a romance between Penn and Nicov surfaced in September when the couple were spotted together in Madrid. In October, the two were then photographed kissing at Los Angeles International Airport, followed later by photos together in the romantic streets of Paris.
An eventful past
Sean Penn's love life has always been a hot topic in Hollywood: the star has already been married three times - to Madonna (66), Robin Wright (58) and most recently to Leila George (32). Penn has two children with Wright, who are now grown up. His relationship with South African actress Charlize Theron (49) also made headlines in 2015.
Forever this time?
With Valeria Nicov by his side, Penn now appears to be newly in love and happy. Will the love with the 34 years younger partner last forever this time? One thing is certain: The two have mastered their first big appearance with flying colors!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
