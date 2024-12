“Violence against older people must not remain a taboo subject!”

The past few days have been dominated by violence against women and girls. However, older people can also suffer from the many forms of mistreatment, abuse and neglect. "This problem is often treated as a taboo. However, the motives must be discussed openly in order to fundamentally improve the situation," says Alexander Grohs, head of the Neustart association, speaking from professional experience. In his view, the problem is likely to get worse in the coming years. In eleven percent of the cases known to the authorities, the victims are already aged 60 or older. Nine percent of those who pose a threat and are banned by the police from entering or approaching fall into the same age group.