Moscow: raids on several gay bars

Videos published online from the nightclub "Arma" showed patrons sitting on the dance floor and police officers walking through the room and giving orders. Another video shows people being led out of the popular gay club "Mono" in the center of Moscow with their hands up, in front of which a police car was parked. According to the Interior Ministry, the police also searched a nightclub on Skladochnaya Street, which is said to have "propagated the ideology of the banned LGBT movement".