“Sex book” for ten-year-olds causes uproar among parents

From drag queen to transgender

In the "small sex lexicon" section, terms such as transsexual, intersexual, drag queen and transgender are also explained. In a role play, the question mentioned at the beginning is posed as to what decisions Leo has to make. He has already made one in the text: He no longer goes to the boys' room. "You have to remember that nine and ten-year-old children received this," says the 40-year-old, adding that the gift clearly missed the target group.