Uproar at secondary school
“Sex book” for ten-year-olds causes uproar among parents
There is great excitement after an open day at a new secondary school in the district of Melk. The primary school pupils were given a sex education booklet as a small gift. It not only contains pictures of naked people, but also a "sex lexicon" and a gender role-playing game.
What decisions does Leo have to make in order to be Jennifer? Primary school pupils were able to grapple with questions like these during an open day at a new secondary school in the Melk district. They were given a booklet as a souvenir that deals with questions like these.
"That goes too far"
"I think that's going way too far for a ten-year-old girl," said one father (40), furious. His daughter showed him the booklet at home, which caused quite a stir. The book, which is more than 120 pages long, devotes a lot of space to the topic of sexuality. There are drawings of naked men and women in provocative poses, a naked wheelchair user and an unclothed black man, the father of three complains.
From drag queen to transgender
In the "small sex lexicon" section, terms such as transsexual, intersexual, drag queen and transgender are also explained. In a role play, the question mentioned at the beginning is posed as to what decisions Leo has to make. He has already made one in the text: He no longer goes to the boys' room. "You have to remember that nine and ten-year-old children received this," says the 40-year-old, adding that the gift clearly missed the target group.
Where the booklet came from has not yet been fully clarified. "I asked three parents and classmates, all of whom had received this book. Allegedly from the principal herself," says the father.
"No negative influence"
For Michael Sommer, education spokesperson for the FPÖ Lower Austria, this is a scandal: "Children should be allowed to remain children and not be negatively influenced by left-wing rainbow propaganda during their early development. This transgender indoctrination of our children at secondary schools and in this case even among primary school pupils should be stopped immediately!"
