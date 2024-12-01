Heat pump must go
Conflict over heating: “This is pure harassment”
A couple from Graz reacts with incomprehension to a letter from the authorities: According to the letter, they would have to uninstall their environmentally friendly heat pump and put their old oil stove back into operation instead. The reason was a missing permit.
Franziska Achleitner lives with her husband Peter Kraus in a detached house in Graz-Andritz. This has been operated with a heat pump for many years, as a climate-friendly lifestyle has always been important to the couple.
There have never been any problems. The pensioners were all the more surprised when they suddenly received a letter from the city of Graz in the spring. "We were told that we had to uninstall our heat pump," says Kraus. The reason given was the lack of a permit. The impetus was said to have come from a neighbor.
But: "At the time of commissioning, we didn't even need a permit. So we don't have such a permit either," says the 70-year-old. "My wife was one of the first to opt for a heat pump back then."
"Regulations are regulations"
Mrs. Achleitner and Mr. Kraus tried to find a solution with the responsible officials: "Unfortunately, nobody felt responsible for us. Regulations are regulations, we were told".
There are now outstanding fines of around 500 euros. But what annoys those affected even more: "Now we actually have to use our 50-year-old oil stove in the cellar again. It's simply unbelievable that the city would prefer that," says the former organ builder, shaking his head. "That's pure harassment."
As the homeowner did not fight the removal order, it naturally became legally binding at some point.
Heimo Schamberger, Bau- und Anlagenbehörde der Stadt Graz
Authority tries to find a solution
The building and facilities authority of the city of Graz confirms that the heat pump, which according to the owners was installed around eleven years ago, did not require a permit at the time. "But," emphasizes Heimo Schamberger, "it did require notification. And that didn't happen."
The expert emphasizes that the couple could have contested the first letter: "As the homeowner did not fight the removal order, it naturally became legally binding at some point. This means the case automatically moves on to the criminal division."
However, nothing stands in the way of a solution: "The train hasn't left the station yet. The two can still apply for a retrospective permit."
"Neighbors are the best building inspectors"
The official also confirms that it was actually a neighbor who got the ball rolling: "Originally, there was a complaint about noise pollution caused by the heat pump. After that, we had no choice but to investigate." Incidentally, this is by no means an isolated case: "Anonymous reports are commonplace for us. Neighbors are the best building inspectors," says Schamberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.