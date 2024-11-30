“Ms. Holle is still providing the necessary cosmetics”

Classics go best

Kaspressknödelsuppe, Käsekrainer, Berner Würstel and Germknödel are the best. The soup costs 5.90 euros, the Bernese sausages 13.90 and the yeast dumplings 9.90. The half pint of beer is 5.40 euros on the menu. "The team is ready, but we are starting with just eight people in service. In the high season, there are twice as many. We prepare up to 800 meals a day. From Wednesday until the beginning of April. The whole family works with me. My older son is already helping out. And my dad anyway." Just like his brother Wolfgang, who is currently setting up tables and chairs. Everything should be ready by Wednesday. Because only the Bärenhütte starts the season today.