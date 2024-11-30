Start of the ski season
“Ms. Holle is still providing the necessary cosmetics”
Hinterstoder opens the new ski season on Saturday. Even if you don't think it's possible in the valley, you can already ski. However, not yet on all the slopes that are actually there. The "Krone" was allowed to test the slopes on Friday and was transported by snowcat.
The Hössbahn can transport 3200 people per hour - one day before the start of the season there were just two. Helmut Holzinger, head of the cable car company, makes a phone call to his operator and the ten-person gondola promptly starts moving. No queuing, no waiting - what a dream! We ride the seven minutes to the middle station on our own, and from there it's off to the snow center.
The control center is manned 24 hours a day
Everything is monitored on four monitors. "You can see how many liters of water per second are being pumped to the snow cannons or how much is left in the reservoir. Our control center is manned 24 hours a day. We have a pump flow rate of 200 liters per second, which we are not allowed to exceed," explains Andreas Großholzner - the man who has been on duty since half past four in the morning and also checks the snow cannons. The snow groomer then takes us up to the mountain station at 14 km/h. It takes us ten minutes to cover the 450 meters. But it's cozy and warm in the van.
50 cm of snow on the open slopes.
The machine itself also shows the snow cover. There are 50 centimetres of machine snow on the perfectly prepared slope. "We start at five o'clock in the morning on Saturday. In certain places we still have to move the snow. In other words, we have to fill up the snow in places where there is still too little so that operations can start at nine o'clock. Mother Holle is still taking care of the cosmetics so that it looks nice and wintry," laughs slope manager Hannes Antensteiner.
The lifeline should be white by Christmas
From today, the Hössbahn, the Höss-Express and the school lift at the middle station are open. The Kinderland is also ready for operation. "It's great to be starting the season so soon. The lifeline is the valley run, which should be white by Christmas. Every day counts and is important. Because as soon as we start, this will have an impact on all areas - from hotels and retail to gastronomy," says Helmut Holzinger, head of the cable car company.
He is also referring to the Triforet Alpin Resort next to the middle station. Its boss Julian Lengauer is positive about the coming winter season. "We already had the first bookings for this weekend in summer and have a great offer with a sauna area and an outdoor pool. We've also lowered the prices." That probably pays off twice over.
150 barrels of beer are ready
Rainer Ramsebner from the Lögerhütte is preparing everything for the launch. The pub will open on Wednesday and 150 barrels of beer, 50 liters each, need to be stored. "We should have enough until mid-January," says the boss. There are new dishes on the menu. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are available for customers who prefer not to eat meat. Food and drink have become around five percent more expensive since last season.
Classics go best
Kaspressknödelsuppe, Käsekrainer, Berner Würstel and Germknödel are the best. The soup costs 5.90 euros, the Bernese sausages 13.90 and the yeast dumplings 9.90. The half pint of beer is 5.40 euros on the menu. "The team is ready, but we are starting with just eight people in service. In the high season, there are twice as many. We prepare up to 800 meals a day. From Wednesday until the beginning of April. The whole family works with me. My older son is already helping out. And my dad anyway." Just like his brother Wolfgang, who is currently setting up tables and chairs. Everything should be ready by Wednesday. Because only the Bärenhütte starts the season today.
