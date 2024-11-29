Styrians start the ski season in sunshine

It rounds off a very sunny, rainy and at the same time cool November. After 17 warm months in a row, it was colder again for the first time in the lowlands, reports the expert. Many ski resorts are also starting the season with optimum temperatures of a maximum of 8 degrees. For example, lifts at Hauser Kaibling, Turracher Höhe, Tauplitz and Riesneralm will open on Saturday.