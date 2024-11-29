Fresh snow in the north
Styrians start the ski season in sunshine
The Styrian ski season really gets going with the first weekend of Advent. Some lifts open on Hauser Kaibling, Turracher Höhe, Tauplitz and Riesneralm - and the cross-country skiing season also gets underway. And with fresh snow and sunshine.
Just in time for the start of Advent, Styria is experiencing a winter wonderland: Many people are drawn to the Christmas markets - the one in Mariazell is even covered in sugar once again. "Above 500 meters, there is up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow, for example in the Mariazell region and the Hochschwab region," explains Ubimet meteorologist Steffen Dietz.
It rounds off a very sunny, rainy and at the same time cool November. After 17 warm months in a row, it was colder again for the first time in the lowlands, reports the expert. Many ski resorts are also starting the season with optimum temperatures of a maximum of 8 degrees. For example, lifts at Hauser Kaibling, Turracher Höhe, Tauplitz and Riesneralm will open on Saturday.
The latter ski resort now has the Krispenleitn piste and the Tellerblitz children's lift to offer, with more runs being added all the time depending on the weather conditions. On the Turracher Höhe, part of the season started a week ago and the Kornockbahn and Schafalmbahn lifts are now also open - the entire area should be skiable by Christmas.
Cross-country skiers will also get their money's worth
The Hauser Kaibling will also be open to skiers from this weekend. "With the new Kaiblinggrat 8-seater chairlift, guests can now enjoy the most powerful chairlift in Styria," says Managing Director Klaus Hofstätter. The new Winter Sports Center West in Schladming with the Planai-West cable car also went into operation on Friday.
On the Tauplitzalm, not only skiers will be happy, as the Lärchwald and Sturzhahn trails have been opened for cross-country skiers. The biggest cross-country opening in Styria takes place between 5 and 8 December in Ramsau am Dachstein, organized as a multi-day event.
The weather should play along throughout Styria: "Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be dry conditions. Although it will be cloudy in the morning, it will clear up during the day - it will last longest in the Graz basin," says Dietz. Perfect outdoor weather before the next front with precipitation follows on Tuesday.
