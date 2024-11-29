Jihadists conquer dozens of towns in Syria

Russian fighter jets support

"More than 50 villages and towns in the Aleppo and Idlib regions are now under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions," it was reported on Friday. In response to the offensive, the Syrian army is said to have attacked more than 60 targets in Ildib and around Aleppo with the support of Russian fighter jets. The information could not initially be independently verified.