Woof! Stricter dog law applies in Upper Austria from Sunday

In future, six breeds and their crossbreeds - bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, Dogo Argentino, pit bull and Tosa - will be classified as potentially dangerous in Upper Austria. Owners of such dogs and also large dogs - by definition, dogs with a height at the withers of more than 40 centimetres or a weight of more than 20 kilograms - must pass an everyday fitness test in addition to the general certificate of competence. This involves testing the behavior of the dog and owner in normal everyday situations such as in traffic or in crowds. The test must be taken in front of qualified dog trainers.