Strikeon Dnipro a "necessary measure"

Putin called the strike on the Ukrainian industrial city of Dnipro with Oreshnik a necessary measure. "We were forced to carry out the tests under wartime conditions in response to the strikes against the Bryansk and Kursk regions with Western weapons, with ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles," he said. Once again, he praised the Russian weapons system as unique in the world. When used in combination, the destructive power is comparable to that of a nuclear bomb.