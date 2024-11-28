The reason given for the closure was that global capacities in the field of automation were being adjusted to strengthen competitiveness. "Part of these measures are changes in the industrial sector at Siemens Austria," said the company. At the same time, the European production capacities at the plant in Sibiu/Romania would be "utilized in line with demand", Siemens explained in a press release on Thursday. This measure would increase synergies in the region for which Austria is responsible.