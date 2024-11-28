Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

178 people affected

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 15:34

Following the insolvency of KTM AG and the closure of the Schaeffler plant in Berndorf, Lower Austria, at the end of 2025, there is already the third piece of bad news this week: Siemens is closing its plant for industrial power supplies in Vienna by the end of 2026.

0 Kommentare

Jobs are being sought for the 178 employees affected in a company-related environment. "There are currently around 100 vacancies at Siemens in Austria," said the German electronics group.

The reason given for the closure was that global capacities in the field of automation were being adjusted to strengthen competitiveness. "Part of these measures are changes in the industrial sector at Siemens Austria," said the company. At the same time, the European production capacities at the plant in Sibiu/Romania would be "utilized in line with demand", Siemens explained in a press release on Thursday. This measure would increase synergies in the region for which Austria is responsible.

The management will remain in Vienna
The management of the global business for industrial power supplies, including the research and development center and product and quality management, will remain in Vienna. A total of around 9300 people work for Siemens in Austria. Sales in the 2023 financial year amounted to 3.2 billion euros. Siemens Austria serves a further 25 countries from Vienna.

Automotive supplier Schaeffler closes plant
Yesterday, the German automotive supplier Schaeffler announced that it would be closing its plant in Berndorf, Lower Austria, at the end of next year. This will affect 450 employees. Prior to this, it had become known that the traditional Upper Austrian company KTM had slipped into insolvency. The Pierer Mobility subsidiary is currently preparing an application for restructuring proceedings with self-administration. This is to be submitted tomorrow, Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf