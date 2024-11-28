178 people affected
Following the insolvency of KTM AG and the closure of the Schaeffler plant in Berndorf, Lower Austria, at the end of 2025, there is already the third piece of bad news this week: Siemens is closing its plant for industrial power supplies in Vienna by the end of 2026.
Jobs are being sought for the 178 employees affected in a company-related environment. "There are currently around 100 vacancies at Siemens in Austria," said the German electronics group.
The reason given for the closure was that global capacities in the field of automation were being adjusted to strengthen competitiveness. "Part of these measures are changes in the industrial sector at Siemens Austria," said the company. At the same time, the European production capacities at the plant in Sibiu/Romania would be "utilized in line with demand", Siemens explained in a press release on Thursday. This measure would increase synergies in the region for which Austria is responsible.
The management will remain in Vienna
The management of the global business for industrial power supplies, including the research and development center and product and quality management, will remain in Vienna. A total of around 9300 people work for Siemens in Austria. Sales in the 2023 financial year amounted to 3.2 billion euros. Siemens Austria serves a further 25 countries from Vienna.
Automotive supplier Schaeffler closes plant
Yesterday, the German automotive supplier Schaeffler announced that it would be closing its plant in Berndorf, Lower Austria, at the end of next year. This will affect 450 employees. Prior to this, it had become known that the traditional Upper Austrian company KTM had slipped into insolvency. The Pierer Mobility subsidiary is currently preparing an application for restructuring proceedings with self-administration. This is to be submitted tomorrow, Friday.
