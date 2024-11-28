Russian rouble stops its slide for the time being

Enormous difficulties with payment transactions

The sharp fall in recent days came as a surprise to economists. In a Reuters survey at the beginning of November, they had expected the Russian currency to defend the 100 mark against the dollar. However, new US sanctions triggered panic buying on the currency markets. Most major Russian banks - including Gazprombank - are now affected by US sanctions and are therefore unable to carry out bank transactions in dollars. There is a settlement deadline for transactions with Gazprombank until December 20. Until then, Russia's remaining energy customers in the West will have to find another payment solution.