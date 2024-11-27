Naval deployment
Tusk proposes joint surveillance of the Baltic Sea
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has now proposed joint surveillance of the Baltic Sea. It should be an undertaking by all countries bordering the Baltic Sea that feel threatened by Russia. The background to this is damaged communication cables in the Baltic Sea.
As reported, damage to two communication cables between Helsinki (Finland) and Rostock (Germany) and between Sweden and Lithuania was discovered just under a week and a half ago. The cause of the damage has not yet been clarified in either case and the police are investigating possible sabotage. The focus is currently on the Chinese freighter "Yi Peng 3", which is believed to have passed the two locations of the cable breaks at the respective times.
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has now proposed joint naval surveillance of the Baltic Sea. "I will convince our partners of the need to immediately create an analogous formula for monitoring and securing the waters of the Baltic Sea, a naval surveillance." "Baltic Air Policing" already exists for airspace, said the politician before his meeting in Stockholm with the heads of government of the Baltic and Nordic states.
"If Ukraine loses, we all lose"
In a joint declaration, they acknowledged their responsibility for European-Atlantic security and their continued support for Ukraine. For example, the war-torn country should receive more ammunition and aid for its arms industry. "If Ukraine loses, we all lose", Tusk is convinced.
