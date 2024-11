Max: “… then I won’t know what to do”

World champion in the McLaren too?

While the 27-year-old led the drivers' championship at the start of the season with his usual confidence, the competition got closer and closer to the Red Bull driver, especially in the second half of the year, with McLaren in particular proving to be an opponent to be taken seriously - with the clearly better car, in Verstappen's opinion. So would he also have become world champion in a McLaren car? "Yes, even earlier, with more of a lead," says the four-time champion confidently.