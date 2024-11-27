Shortly before the start of the season
Tourism industry lacks around 2000 employees
The winter season is approaching and Tyrol's tourism managers are concerned about the acute shortage of staff. There are currently around 2000 vacancies. At a meeting on Wednesday, tourism professionals appealed to the future federal government to either abolish the quota system completely or to adapt it so that sufficient workers are available for the industry.
If the regulation is abolished, the jobs should be filled with third-country nationals after an unsuccessful replacement procedure by the Public Employment Service (AMS), explained Franz Staggl, Chairman of the hotel industry in the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce.
"Time is of the essence"
For Anna Kurz, chairwoman of the Tyrolean hospitality industry, it is clear: "Time is of the essence. Guests are already on the doorstep of many businesses. Whether the applications submitted will be approved and staff can be employed for guest service is often written in the stars."
Regulation expires
According to tourism experts, the current regulation - the quota regulation expires at the end of the year - provides for 1249 third-country seasonal residents for Tyrol and 4495 places for Austria as a whole. As of July 31 of this year, around 50,000 people were employed in Tyrolean catering and hotel businesses. The seasonal workers accounted for 2.5 percent of all employees.
"Constant begging" has not brought us any further
"Constant begging has not brought us any further so far. The future federal government must finally tackle this tiresome issue, which is essential for Tyrolean tourism, and deliver pragmatic solutions," said Alois Rainer, head of the tourism division, to Vienna and demanded appropriate negotiation results.
Turquoise-Green discord
"It has been agreed within the federal government to coordinate regulations and therefore the seasonal quota. We are currently waiting for approval from the Greens to set the quotas for 2025," said Susanne Kraus-Winkler, State Secretary for Tourism.
An additional jibe came from Tyrolean former member of the National Council and cable car boss Franz Hörl. It was "a little more difficult this year" with the seasonal quota. This is because the Greens would have to agree to this and they are "not particularly motivated at the moment".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.