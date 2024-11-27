Prince William & Kate
Royal Christmas planned at Sandringham
After the drama of last year, Prince William and Princess Kate are wishing for a quiet Christmas at the royal family's country estate in Sandringham. This year, the focus will be even more on the couple's three children, who must have been terrified for their mother.
One insider even speculates that the heir to the throne may have suspected last Christmas that something was wrong. Just a few weeks after Christmas, the princess was on the operating table and had to undergo a complicated, "planned" operation that required a long recovery period. As if that wasn't enough, she was also diagnosed with cancer and underwent months of chemotherapy "with good and bad days".
King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold said in an interview with the New York Post: "Last Christmas she was probably aware that something was wrong, so I imagine it was a pretty tough Christmas."
"Focus on the family"
William and Kate's Christmas plans this year will therefore focus entirely on their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "This year will be more positive, we've been told. It will be like any other Christmas, with a focus on the young family. They are very family-oriented, as was the late Queen, so that will be their focus," the royal insider revealed.
The couple and their children are expected to arrive at their royal country residence Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk the day before Christmas Eve and spend the festive season there.
The British royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas according to German custom on Christmas Eve at Sandringham Castle with a Christmas dinner and presents under the Christmas tree. A custom that King Charles and his wife Camilla want to uphold after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who always kept it this way.
On Christmas Day, the royal family then attends the Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene's Church in unison and on foot. Afterwards, the royals traditionally chat with onlookers who have gathered along the way and receive Christmas wishes. This year, they will certainly be even more heartfelt than usual for the Princess of Wales.
In addition to the private festivities, Kate is also organizing the festive Christmas concert in Westminster Abbey on 6 December, which will be broadcast on TV.
