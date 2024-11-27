Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Coalition in place

Wagenknecht party also joins government in Brandenburg

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 10:58

After Thuringia, another federal state in eastern Germany will now also have a government in which the Sarah Wagenknecht alliance is involved. With its help, the current Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) will be able to save his office.

0 Kommentare

In the first week of December, SPD and BSW party conferences are to make a final decision on the agreement, which will be presented later today (Wednesday). Woidke could then be re-elected and sworn in as Minister President in the state parliament on December 11. BSW MP Sven Hornauf had previously jeopardized the talks. He threatened not to vote for Woidke in the state parliament due to criticism of the deployment of the Arrow 3 missile defense system at the Holzdorf airbase by the federal government.

Dietmar Woidke could be re-elected as Minister President of Brandenburg as early as December 11. (Bild: APA/AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)
Dietmar Woidke could be re-elected as Minister President of Brandenburg as early as December 11.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)
Sarah Wagenknecht can soon look forward to two government participations in eastern Germany. (Bild: APA/AFP/John MACDOUGALL)
Sarah Wagenknecht can soon look forward to two government participations in eastern Germany.
(Bild: APA/AFP/John MACDOUGALL)

Narrow government majority in the state parliament
BSW state leader Robert Crumbach has now assured the coalition partner that the majority is in place - even if it is unclear how Hornauf will vote. The alliance would have a majority of two votes in the state parliament, i.e. only one vote without Hornauf.

The SPD and BSW have already announced that bureaucracy reduction and digitalization will be the focus of a joint coalition. It is also certain that they want to continue to relieve parents with lower incomes from paying childcare fees. In the exploratory paper, both sides have already agreed that they want to work towards a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine at federal level and in the EU. Reference is made to the consequences of sanctions.

The movement, which had split from the left, had linked government cooperation to these points. Only a coalition of SPD and BSW has a realistic majority in the state parliament because no party wants to form a coalition with the right-wing AfD.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf