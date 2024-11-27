South Korean media:
Ukrainian delegation asks for weapons assistance
The South Korean government recently announced that it would not stand idly by in the face of the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia. According to the Foreign Ministry, "all options are on the table". A Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov is currently in South Korea to request weapons aid for the war against Russia.
The delegation met with South Korea's National Security Advisor Shin Won Sik to exchange views on the Ukraine conflict, reported the newspaper "DongA Ilbo". The "South China Morning Post" had also previously reported on the visit, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the report, further meetings are planned for Wednesday. The South Korean Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the reports.
North Korea and Russia have had a joint military agreement since the summer. According to Western sources, around 10,000 North Korean troops have already been sent to the war against Ukraine. The two governments have not denied the reports. Russia's President Putin does not deny the presence of North Korean soldiers in his own country and recently pointed out that Ukraine also relies on personnel from NATO countries. Internationally isolated North Korea, under the leadership of dictatorial ruler Kim, has been supplying Russia with missiles and artillery shells for some time.
New Russian missile: NATO assures Ukraine of help
Speaking of NATO: representatives of the 32 member states exchanged information on a new Russian medium-range missile at an unscheduled meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. According to information from alliance circles, the discussions at ambassadorial level focused, among other things, on what defense options are available against the weapon. In particular, US Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems were discussed. Ukraine does not yet have the latter. According to an official statement, the deployment of the new weapon will neither change the course of the conflict nor deter NATO allies from continuing to support Ukraine.
The Russian armed forces used the experimental medium-range missile called "Oreshnik" for the first time on Thursday in an attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Russia claims that it flies at hypersonic speed and cannot be intercepted. Experts doubt at least the second point. However, it is assumed that the missile could theoretically also be equipped with nuclear explosive devices.
