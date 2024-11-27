Ukrainian delegation asks for weapons assistance

New Russian missile: NATO assures Ukraine of help

Speaking of NATO: representatives of the 32 member states exchanged information on a new Russian medium-range missile at an unscheduled meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. According to information from alliance circles, the discussions at ambassadorial level focused, among other things, on what defense options are available against the weapon. In particular, US Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems were discussed. Ukraine does not yet have the latter. According to an official statement, the deployment of the new weapon will neither change the course of the conflict nor deter NATO allies from continuing to support Ukraine.