Chancellor on three-party coalition: There is no plan B

What does that mean in concrete terms? You say that things can't go on as before: how should things continue?

We need to take measures that are actually visible and tangible when it comes to business location, security, the fight against illegal migration and integration. Above all, however, we need to take clearer and more visible action. We need to make work more attractive by abolishing taxes on overtime. We need to reduce the burden on incomes. We need new framework conditions to encourage companies to invest again. Faster deportations will also be an issue: we are working to ensure that deportations to Syria and Afghanistan are also possible.