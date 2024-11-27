"Krone" interview
Chancellor on three-party coalition: There is no plan B
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) talks in the "Krone" interview (see video above) about the possible "Zuckerl" coalition, the successes of the FPÖ, spending brakes and an austerity package that is "not the solution to all problems".
"Krone": You spoke to Donald Trump on the phone on Tuesday night: It was mainly about a possible peace in Ukraine. Trump was interested in your visit to Putin.
Karl Nehammer: Exactly. Donald Trump was interested in an assessment of the situation and possible chances of peace. I offered Vienna as a venue for peace negotiations and invited him.
Will he come?
That would be desirable. He also has a connection to Austria through his mother-in-law.
Should Styria have an FPÖ state governor?
I have a good tradition of not giving advice to federal states. The people in charge can assess who they can and cannot work with.
In the first speech, Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler said that Alexander Van der Bellen had made him a pawn by not giving the FPÖ the government mandate and that you also share responsibility for this election defeat.
Election Sundays are generally rather emotional. The governor made a very clear statement and emphasized his responsibility.
Did you expect this FPÖ landslide victory? I didn't.
For me, it is proof that we need to address people's fears and concerns much more clearly and make them visible.
What does that mean in concrete terms? You say that things can't go on as before: how should things continue?
We need to take measures that are actually visible and tangible when it comes to business location, security, the fight against illegal migration and integration. Above all, however, we need to take clearer and more visible action. We need to make work more attractive by abolishing taxes on overtime. We need to reduce the burden on incomes. We need new framework conditions to encourage companies to invest again. Faster deportations will also be an issue: we are working to ensure that deportations to Syria and Afghanistan are also possible.
You estimate the chances of a three-party coalition at 50:50. Do you also have a plan B?
No. First of all, the only plan is to bring the government negotiations to a successful conclusion.
There will have to be an austerity package, which you recently ruled out. Will there be any measures on the revenue side?
We have to be thrifty. But an austerity package is not the solution to all problems, nor are new taxes. For the budget challenge, we need a brake on spending. We need to use resources more efficiently. In any case, there are plenty of measures that need to be taken first before I even think about new revenue.
So you are not ruling out the possibility of more taxes?
There are four billion missing from the budget. Our expenditure is on budget. The revenue situation developed differently than expected due to insufficient growth and incorrect forecasts. We need to boost domestic demand and create a better economic climate.
At the risk of annoying you, could there be a temporary tax or tax increase as part of the budget restructuring?
My opinion on new taxes is clear and can be read many times over. The current question is: where can we slow down spending so that people are not faced with a new burden?
What will be the common story of this new coalition?
It has the chance to become a government of reform, change and new beginnings, supported by the center.
The centrist coalition ...
It is certainly a coalition of the center, of the majority and of reason.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
