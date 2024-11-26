While Beirut shakes
Israel approves ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon
The Israeli security cabinet has approved an agreement for a ceasefire with Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a statement that he would present the draft agreement to the entire cabinet. Beirut has been heavily bombed in the past few hours.
The agreement is expected to come into force on Wednesday. This was reported by the Israeli television station Kanal 12 on Tuesday. The conflict with the Hezbollah militia is to be put on ice.
Netanyahu will submit a corresponding draft to his cabinet for approval, Netanyahu said in a speech. At the same time, the head of government emphasized that he would react harshly to any possible violation of a ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah. "A good agreement is an agreement that is enforced. And we will enforce it."
After a year of war, Hezbollah is very weakened, Netanyahu also said. "It is not the same Hezbollah." The pro-Iranian Shia militia had been "set back by years".
The present agreement provides for a 60-day implementation period to allow Israel's military to withdraw, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Lebanese officials. The Lebanese army would also be stationed in the border area with Israel in order to prevent Hezbollah fighters from regaining a foothold there. An international commission is to monitor compliance with the agreement together with the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL, which has been stationed in Lebanon for years.
Fierce attacks in Lebanon
Shortly before the possible ceasefire in Lebanon, Israel's military once again attacked targets in the heart of the capital Beirut and in the suburbs. In the center of Beirut, a building in the area of the densely populated Nuweiri and Ras Al Naba districts was bombed, eyewitnesses and sources in the security sector reported.
According to the Ministry of Health, at least seven people were killed and at least 37 others injured. Reuters reporters report at least ten simultaneous attacks on Beirut suburbs - the largest of their kind to date. The military had previously issued the most comprehensive evacuation order to date for suburbs of the Lebanese capital. According to an army spokesman on X, 20 areas were affected. Clouds of smoke also rose over the city center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
