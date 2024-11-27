Vorteilswelt
At the start of the season

The Great Wall of China awaits the ÖSV boarders

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 07:00

The longest trip of the year is on the agenda for the ÖSV alpine snowboarders right at the start of the season. After a busy summer, Styrian aces Arvid Auner and Carmen Kainz are eager for their first snow in the Far East and are aiming high this year.

Far away from their home slopes, the Alpine snowboarders start the World Cup season in China this weekend. In icy temperatures of up to minus 20 degrees including strong gusts of wind! Woe betide anyone who forgets their warm underwear in comparatively warm Austria on this winter's longest trip. The ÖSV aces have already covered the more than 7000 kilometers by plane on Thursday, now two races each in Mylin and a week later in Yanqing are on the program.

"We really want to see the Great Wall of China between the races," reveals Arvid Auner about the red-white-red boarders' 18-day road trip. "It's nice that we finally have time for something like this. Otherwise, a World Cup weekend always just consists of arrival, piste, hotel and departure."

From the European Cup to the Far East
Carmen Kainz has not chosen the worst season for her first full World Cup winter. "I'm already very excited, but I'm really looking forward to the challenge," says last year's overall European Cup winner, who is visiting China for the first time ever.

After her overall European Cup victory, Kainz (center) is a permanent fixture in the World Cup this year (Bild: Snowboard Austria)
After her overall European Cup victory, Kainz (center) is a permanent fixture in the World Cup this year
(Bild: Snowboard Austria)

The 23-year-old from Frohnleiten promises: "I will simply step on the gas this winter, take the races easy and try to improve my snowboarding. I prepared just as intensively in the summer as I did last year. But it's a bit easier to motivate myself now."

Kainz was also able to motivate herself in the summer at the Red Bull Ring, where she was able to take a seat in a Formula 4 car. "I'm interested in everything that has to do with speed and racing," she reveals.

Carmen Kainz also cuts a fine figure in a racing car. (Bild: Rauch Fruchtsäfte)
Carmen Kainz also cuts a fine figure in a racing car.
(Bild: Rauch Fruchtsäfte)

From athlete to athlete
Auner has not only used the summer for training purposes, but has also made plenty of contacts in the sports scene. "I'm a Sturm member and have a season ticket. But I've also been to handball, basketball and volleyball. I love the exchange with other athletes, because you can always take something away from it," says the man from Graz, who has also been inspired by Michaela Dorfmeister.

With Olympic and World Championship gold, one large and three small crystal globes, the former skiing ace is a role model. Auner is also aiming high this year: "My goal is to become world champion in the slalom. But I also want to seal the deal in the World Cup, win the slalom globe and maybe even chase the big one."

In the summer, Auner (2nd from left next to Sturm legend Haas) also competed in the Grazathlon. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
In the summer, Auner (2nd from left next to Sturm legend Haas) also competed in the Grazathlon.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Nameless boards
The 27-year-old feels well prepared for the winter: "I feel strong and, above all, consistent. I've been looking for that in vain in recent years." Auner has not yet decided on the names of this year's race boards, which are traditionally given nicknames from the world of music. "I first need a ride before I can give them a name."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Höller
Michael Höller
