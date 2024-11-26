Case for the Supreme Court: When is a woman a woman?

Emotional debate, especially among conservatives

The ruling could have an impact on unisex spaces, women's clubs or sports clubs, among other things, as well as on measures against discrimination, wrote the BBC. Conservatives in particular have been leading an emotional debate on gender issues in the UK for some time. They are calling for only "biological" women to be recognized as women. They argue that it is too easy for men to pretend to be women and commit crimes. One of the most prominent supporters of this view is "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.