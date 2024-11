Anselm Glück: A shy poet with words and color

The stage as a hiding place

A completely new cycle of works can be seen at the Galerie in der Schmiede in Pasching, near Linz. Glück, who was awarded the Grand Provincial Culture Prize last year, has chosen "The Stage as a Hiding Place" as the title of the exhibition, which is also the title of his latest book of poetic miniatures.

The gallery is open from 10 am to 4 pm on the first and second Saturday in Advent (closing: December 20).