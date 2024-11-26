Vorteilswelt
Lawyer does the math:

Prince Harry’s lawsuit is likely to cost 45 million euros

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 15:24

The lawsuit brought by Prince Harry (40) and other celebrities against the publisher of the British tabloid newspaper "Daily Mail" is costing both sides dearly. The total legal costs are expected to amount to more than 38 million pounds (just under 45.5 million euros), according to a written statement from Harry's lawyer David Sherborne.

The budget of the fifth in line to the British throne, musician Elton John, actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley and other celebrities is around 18.4 million pounds. According to the British news agency PA, Sherborne has already received almost 3.9 million pounds. It is not known how much money Harry is paying personally.

According to the lawyer, the publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is planning to pay a total of 19.85 million pounds, of which 8.1 million has already been paid.

Wiretapped for years?
The plaintiffs, including Elton John's husband David Furnish and civil rights activist Doreen Lawrence, accuse the publisher of bugging them for years. At the end of March 2023, Harry surprisingly attended a hearing on the case in court himself, which lasted several days.

Prince Harry accuses the publisher of unlawfully obtaining information.
Prince Harry accuses the publisher of unlawfully obtaining information.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/HANNAH MCKAY / REUTERS)

ANL strictly rejects the allegations and argues that they are time-barred anyway.

Trial possible in 2026
Judge Matthew Nicklin indicated that a trial could take place in 2026. A start on January 14, 2026 is possible, said Nicklin. However, he emphasized that the date was a "target". "I don't know what will happen in the various phases of the legal dispute," he said. "That goal could ultimately be thwarted."

The hearing, which is due to continue this Wednesday, will focus on documents, costs and an attempt to have part of the case dismissed without trial.

Damages for Harry
Harry has also accused other British tabloid media of unlawfully obtaining information and hacking his phone since his youth. He has already been awarded damages in a lawsuit against the publisher of the Mirror.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

