Shock! Sturm without the “giant” against Spain

The tall, 2.06-meter Dutch goalkeeper will undergo a planned operation on his knee. Scherpen will therefore be out for the remaining four games before the winter break, but will return to training in January as planned and be available for the first competitive games of 2025. However, the giant, who has already undergone surgery at the end of 2023 due to a torn cruciate ligament in his knee, will at least be spared a longer break this time.