Fuss over cell phone ban: carpet of spots at schools

School-related information is exchanged just as quickly as meeting places in leisure time. But surfing the Internet harbors enormous dangers. Children and young people can easily become victims, whether through cyberbullying or the wrong role models online. Teachers are annoyed because they often play games during breaks or even in class. In Italy, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and the UK, smartphones have long been banned in the classroom and more and more experts are calling for a strict ban in this country too.