Champions League

SK Sturm Graz against FC Girona from 18:45 LIVE

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 05:00

Matchday 5 in the Champions League: SK Sturm Graz host FC Girona. The game kicks off at 18:45, we will report live (ticker below). 

Here is the live ticker:

After a record-breaking win in his first appearance as head coach of Sturm Graz, Jürgen Säumel can continue to collect points on the big international stage. After four defeats in four Champions League appearances so far, FC Girona visit the champions in Klagenfurt today (18:45). Previous manager Christian Ilzer wanted to finally be rewarded for his efforts against the Spaniards - and that is also Säumel's goal.

Jürgen Säumel (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Jürgen Säumel
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

For the interim coach, it was clear even after the 7:0 against Klagenfurt: an improvement was needed to survive in the top flight. Girona arrive in seventh place in LaLiga and have now won three games in a row in the league after beating Espanyol 4-1 at the weekend. The Catalans, who finished third behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the pre-season "Best of the Rest", also need the three points to stay in the promotion race from the league phase.

Interim coach still sees room for improvement
"The Champions League is a different ball game, we know that," said Säumel about the upcoming task. He saw a very efficient Graz side against Klagenfurt, but "also certain things that we didn't do well in the first half. We have to improve that". Säumel did not want to be fooled by the scoreline against Klagenfurt, who were helpless in the end. "We have to put it into perspective and keep both feet on the ground," emphasized the 40-year-old.

Sturm must achieve something historic at the Wörthersee Stadion to keep their chances of reaching the top 24 and thus the play-offs alive. They have yet to win against clubs from Spain in six European Cup duels. A 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the most recent encounter in November 2021 was the highest of the highs. The premiere is also eagerly awaited by the numerous fans of the champions. Sturm have sold more than 25,000 tickets for the match.

After Ilzer's departure to Hoffenheim, Säumel can and wants to recommend himself for higher things by the winter break. The former Sturm II coach has made a perfect start for once. Returnee Gregory Wüthrich spoke of a "good move" in training. New sporting director Michael Parensen is keeping a close eye on the situation and has announced that he will give the former "Blackys" captain a chance of a permanent position in the coaching search.

Säumel in the race for head coach
It is obvious that Säumel is highly regarded by the fans as a former crowd favorite. He has turned his attention to Girona. He has no great reason to make any personnel changes. Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has to miss out due to a knee operation, while the Russian Daniil Chudjakow (20) will face a real test. It will probably be too early for Wüthrich to play in the starting eleven. Erencan Yardimci should return to the squad, while Lovro Zvonarek, who has also been ill recently, remains doubtful. Manprit Sarkaria, who was brought back up to the pros by Säumel, has not been named for the Champions League.

The suspended right-back Arnau Martinez is missing for Girona. The attacking department was in good shape against Espanyol. Coach Michel's team scored four goals in the first half hour, led by double goalscorer Bojan Miovski. Sturm "only" managed this against Klagenfurt after 40 minutes. Michel recalled the spirit of last season, when Girona were able to upset the big clubs: "That's how we can get back to the top."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Folgen Sie uns auf