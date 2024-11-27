SK Sturm Graz against FC Girona from 18:45 LIVE

Säumel in the race for head coach

It is obvious that Säumel is highly regarded by the fans as a former crowd favorite. He has turned his attention to Girona. He has no great reason to make any personnel changes. Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has to miss out due to a knee operation, while the Russian Daniil Chudjakow (20) will face a real test. It will probably be too early for Wüthrich to play in the starting eleven. Erencan Yardimci should return to the squad, while Lovro Zvonarek, who has also been ill recently, remains doubtful. Manprit Sarkaria, who was brought back up to the pros by Säumel, has not been named for the Champions League.