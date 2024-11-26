In the starting eleven against PSG?
Kompany praise: “Konrad did an outstanding job”
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has probably worked out a special plan for the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday (9pm). Part of this plan is likely to include ÖFB international Konrad Laimer, who has received special praise from the Belgian.
Laimer has also impressed at right-back for Bayern this season. In contrast to his rival Raphael Guerreiro, who at times seems overwhelmed in his defensive work, the Austrian radiates calm. "Konrad has done outstandingly well in this role," is how coach Kompany praises him.
That is why the Belgian is probably also planning to play the ÖFB legionnaire in the Champions League. He should help to keep a clean sheet against the French side, who have been struggling in the Champions League recently. Kompany has probably come up with a special idea to ensure that he also scores goals.
Who will play on the wings?
At least that's what the newspaper "Bild" reported after it managed to take a photo of the tactics sheet during Munich's final training session. It shows that the coach is probably planning a new attacking variant. Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala would operate as a double attack. This means that the Englishman would probably drop back more often, while Musiala would often appear directly in the penalty area.
The double attack is complemented by two very offensive wingers. However, the battle there is probably not yet decided. While the tactics sheet otherwise shows one name in each position, there are two names on each of the two wings. Kompany will probably only decide in the short term who he will put his trust in. Leon Goretzka, on the other hand, is likely to line up alongside Joshua Kimmich once again.
