One card for a total of five ski areas

Hope for adult guests too

For young skiers between the ages of 6 and 14, there is now a combined ticket for Berger Anger, the Rietschach ski lift, the Bruggen ski lift, the Emberger Alm and the Weißensee ski area - for 119 euros. "The new 'Children's Ski (S)pass Drautal Weißensee' is intended to help children discover the advantages of our region at an early age and learn to appreciate the added value of our small ski areas. And who knows, maybe one or two adults will get their skis out of the attic again," says Weissensee Mayor Karoline Turnschek.