Capital City Ball 2025

When St. Pölten becomes a grand ballroom again

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 05:58

In the young year 2025, the Capital City Ball invites you to a glittering night of celebration at the VAZ in St. Pölten on 11 January. In addition to dancing and culinary delights, a raffle and the grand opening await the numerous visitors.

On January 11th, the VAZ St. Pölten traditionally hosts the Capital City Ball, a 10,000-square-metre event in the provincial capital. Whether in three-four time or to the sounds of disco, the ball of balls has something to offer for every visitor.

"For me, the Capital City Ball is the lively start to every new year and a real highlight in the calendar of events. It is the king of ball nights and I always look forward to experiencing this special evening," explains Mayor Matthias Stadler.

On January 11, the opening of the Schwebach dance school (with Mayor Stadler on the right) will once again be "Alles Walzer". (Bild: MEDIENSERVICE MAGISTRAT ST.POELTEN JOSEF VORLAuFER)
On January 11, the opening of the Schwebach dance school (with Mayor Stadler on the right) will once again be "Alles Walzer".
In addition to live bands and DJs, the Europaballett St. Pölten and the Schwebach Dance School will once again be responsible for the opening this year. An innovative highlight awaits the ball guests: instead of waltz tradition, there will be an exclusive taster of the new ballet "Queen - Mercury the Legend" - to the music of the legendary British rock band, of course.

Classical meets modern, three-four time meets blues and everyone meets acquaintances - on the dance floor, at the bars, in the restaurant and in the disco.

Michael Bachel, Veranstaltungsservice der Stadt

The debutantes will also be performing a newly choreographed polka by Josef Strauss. (Registration at stpoelten@schwebach.at and directly at the dance school). This year's midnight interlude will be colorful, diverse and full of joint challenges when the young talents of the St. Pölten Acting Academy under the direction of Markus Freistätter demonstrate their skills. Visitors to the ball can also do this at the midnight quadrille or at the "quick dance course".

In addition to a raffle, culinary delights from the best kitchens in St. Pölten and a shuttle bus for the way home await guests. Tickets costing 34 euros are available now from the Tourist Information Office or the VAZ. Free table reservation!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

