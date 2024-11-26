When St. Pölten becomes a grand ballroom again

The debutantes will also be performing a newly choreographed polka by Josef Strauss. (Registration at stpoelten@schwebach.at and directly at the dance school). This year's midnight interlude will be colorful, diverse and full of joint challenges when the young talents of the St. Pölten Acting Academy under the direction of Markus Freistätter demonstrate their skills. Visitors to the ball can also do this at the midnight quadrille or at the "quick dance course".