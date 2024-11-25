Outlook for Tyrol
Weak economy: “Tourism is stabilizing”
The "Tiroler Krone" asked an expert about economic growth for 2025. Following Donald Trump's victory and the government crisis in Germany, the situation is still uncertain. However, it is unlikely to be more than one percent.
Former and designated US President Donald Trump announced massive tariff increases during the election campaign. "You have to take him at his word on this," says Stefan Garbislander, Head of Economic Policy, Innovation and Sustainability at the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce in an interview with the Krone.
It is still uncertain what impact Trump's second presidency and the current government crisis in Germany will have on economic growth in Austria and Tyrol.
Industry is the sector that is clearly suffering the most at the moment.
Stefan Garbislander
Bild: Manuel Schwaiger
Growth of a maximum of one percent
"In Tyrol, tourism is certainly a stabilizing pillar," says Garbislander. However, industry is the sector "that is clearly suffering the most at the moment". All in all, the director currently expects growth "of a maximum of one percent for both Austria as a whole and Tyrol". However, this would not make up for what has been lost over the past two years as a result of the recession.
"Free trade agreement should have been made"
As the "Krone" recently reported, State Economic Councillor Mario Gerber (ÖVP) believes that Trump's presidency will not have a negative impact on Tyrol, as exports overseas are "negligible". Garbislander disagrees with this. "Exports from Tyrol to the USA amount to around five percent. But there is also the fact that Germany is Tyrol's most important trading partner. And for Germany, in turn, the USA is a very important partner."
In conclusion, Garbislander believes that "we should have signed the free trade agreement with the USA ten years ago".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.