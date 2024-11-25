Together against the CDU
AfD chairman in favor of cooperation with Wagenknecht
With the help of the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance, the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany was prevented from entering government in Thuringia and a "blackberry coalition" was formed with the SPD and CDU. Nevertheless, alliances could be formed between the BSW and the AfD in certain areas - including at federal level. Of all people, AfD co-founder and honorary chairman Alexander Gauland is now calling for this.
"Even if we are rivals, Wagenknecht is closer to us in terms of foreign policy than Merz - we should not forget that in the election campaign and in future votes," Gauland explained at the Brandenburg AfD party conference on Saturday. The 83-year-old was referring to similar positions regarding the war in Ukraine and the West's support for Kiev.
It is unclear whether his appeal will be heeded by his party colleagues. Even party leader Alice Weidel probably still needs to be convinced, as the 45-year-old commented on the Thuringian "blackberry coalition" with the following words: "Power-hungry CDU betrays its voters in Thuringia to the 'firewall' and forms a coalition with BSW socialists with the connivance of the Left Party. Warning for the 2025 federal election: If you vote for Merz, you will get a left-wing government."
The common enemy of the AfD and BSW
Wagenknecht However, statements by Wagenknecht herself also prove that cooperation between the extreme parties, especially against the CDU/CSU, is entirely possible. In August, she told the Frankfurter Allgmeine Zeitung newspaper: "The previous approach of reflexively rejecting everything that comes from the AfD and celebrating themselves as great democrats has obviously not stopped Höcke and co." She advocates a different approach to the right-wing party.
Brandenburg BSW leader Robert Crumbach, who in turn is working with the SPD on a joint state government, knows the biggest adversary of the two parties: "The policy of Merz and the CDU to supply more and more weapons to Ukraine is wrong and increases the risk of war. The AfD is right to reject this," Crumbach told Bild on Sunday.
