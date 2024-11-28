Leclerc flips out: “What the hell do we want?”

All the team's attempts to restrain the driver goad him further. "I know I have to keep my mouth shut. But at some point it's always the same. So oh my f... God. What the hell do we want?" bursts out of Leclerc. Only then does he realize that his finger is still on the radio button. "Shit, shit, shit, and the radio's on. I'm sorry, that's my fault," the 27-year-old suddenly becomes meek.