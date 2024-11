Scheiblehner angry: “This is unacceptable”

Gerald Scheiblehner (Linz coach):

"The performance wasn't good enough today. In an even game, we took the lead with the first chance on goal. Then we killed ourselves. When you concede goals like that, it's difficult. We took a 1-0 lead and that has to be enough. We didn't manage that because we weren't prepared as a team to defend our own goal. Then you concede goals carelessly, that's unacceptable. The 1:1 is pure carelessness, I'm annoyed about that. We weren't that good in the game today, made a lot of mistakes in the build-up play, the defeat is not undeserved in the end.