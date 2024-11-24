A victim of the family?
Italy puzzles over the whereabouts of a mafia son
There is great excitement in the southern Italian region of Calabria. Antonio Strangio, the 42-year-old son of the well-known 'Ndrangheta boss Giuseppe Strangio, has disappeared. The family was involved in the bloody feud in which six people were killed in Duisburg in August 2007.
The investigation was launched after the charred car of Strangio, who worked as a farmer, was discovered in the municipality of San Luca, a stronghold of the 'Ndrangheta. Charred bone fragments, some teeth and a necklace were found in the car. Initially, the investigators thought it was the remains of a sheep. Only later did it emerge that they could be human remains, Italian media reported.
Investigators are now looking into whether the remains could be those of Strangio. The family only filed a missing persons report after the charred car was discovered. Antonio Strangio, father of four children, has no criminal record, but his father was a well-known 'Ndrangheta boss.
A victim of the family?
Giuseppe Strangio was sentenced to 14 years in prison for murder in 1974. He was also accused of kidnapping the entrepreneur's son Cesare Casella in 1988, who remained in the hands of his kidnappers for more than two years.
The hypothesis that organized crime could be behind Antonio Strangio's mysterious disappearance is gaining ground. The Strangio family is one of the most influential clans in the 'Ndrangheta.
In 2007, six Italians were shot dead in the street outside a restaurant in Duisburg. The trigger is said to have been a feud between two 'Ndrangheta clans. The main perpetrator, Giovanni Strangio, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011. The murders are among the most sensational mafia crimes in Germany.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.