There is a story behind each of these buildings

This is often explained with small plaques or QR codes. One man who has spent 20 years researching the history of these gems made of limestone and stone has now been honored for his life's work: Leopold Beck has historically examined more than 100 wayside shrines. "There is often a happy event behind them, but usually a sad one too," he explains. Beck is one of the main contributors to his own internet directory, which lists the marterls (primarily in the Weinviertel) and, if researched, their background.