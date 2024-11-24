“Who is at war with whom, who belongs to whom?”

Every book you write is preceded by a concept. How do you put it together, how does it come about?

It comes from the panicked fear that I'll end up with nothing. And from a lack of confidence in my genius. So I have to come up with something. It's a little different every time. I ask myself what I want to write about and what formal possibilities open up with this topic. With "Die verschissene Zeit", it was about remembering, about bringing the past to life. That's when I thought of the role play, in which other people can also position themselves. In my latest book, the "Piksi book", I work with soccer commentary. I always set myself little rules so that it doesn't get completely out of hand, because after all, the narrative possibilities are endless.