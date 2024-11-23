Questions about election day
Styria: Can my dog go into the polling booth with me?
Rules for the polling station, hurdles for entering the state parliament, deadlines for polling cards: Here is a compact summary of everything you need to know before the Styrian state election on Sunday.
Exactly 941,509 people - that's everyone over the age of 16 who were Austrian citizens on the cut-off date (September 23) and had their main place of residence in Styria. Incidentally, that is almost 15,000 fewer eligible voters than five years ago.
On Friday, the provincial electoral authority was able to announce an exact figure: 191,452 polling cards (20 percent of eligible voters) represent almost a doubling compared to 2019. However, there are 40,000 fewer polling cards than in the National Council election in September.
Yes, this is possible by post until 9 a.m. on Saturday, when the letterboxes are emptied. On Sunday, you can hand in your polling card at the district electoral authority, bring it to a polling station (or have someone else bring it to you) and vote directly at the polling station.
Most polling stations open on Sunday between 7 and 8 am and close by 2 pm. Only in Graz can you vote until 4 pm.
You definitely need an ID card. You may only enter the polling booth alone (apart from escorts for disabled people), dogs are generally allowed - but they must not disturb the peace. Incidentally, you are allowed to photograph and post your own ballot paper, but not that of others, of course. It is not forbidden to draw on the ballot paper as long as it is clear which party has been chosen.
A preferential vote can only be awarded to one candidate. This person must belong to the party you have voted for, otherwise the preferential vote is invalid.
There are 48 seats in the state parliament. Of these, 16 go to constituency 1 (Graz and Graz-Umgebung), 13 to Upper Styrian constituency 4 (Murau, Murtal, Liezen, Leoben, Bruck-Mürzzuschlag), eleven to Eastern Styria (Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, Weiz, South-Eastern Styria) and eight to Western Styria (Voitsberg, Deutschlandsberg, Leibnitz). Since 2019, one mandate has moved from constituency 4 to constituency 1.
There is no percentage hurdle as in the National Council elections. Each party must achieve the so-called basic mandate in a constituency, which most recently required just over 12,000 votes.
The first projection will be made shortly after 4 pm on Sunday. By Sunday evening, most of the votes (including those from postal voters) will have been counted, with the small remainder (ballot cards that were cast late) following on Monday.
