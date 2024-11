Sturm legend Vastic: “Pacult will make the top 6!”

Snow in Carinthia. Austria Klagenfurt had to hold their final training session on the artificial turf outside the gates of the Wörthersee Stadium for the first time on Friday. On Saturday, it's over the Pack to Graz - where no snow, but Sturm awaits. And what sports boss Günther Gorenzel says: "Of course we want to take something with us from the league leaders, otherwise we might as well turn around on the Pack!"