LIVE from 7 a.m.: Who will win the Las Vegas GP?

22nd race in the 2024 Formula 1 season: The Las Vegas Grand Prix is on the program this weekend. The main race starts today - we will be reporting live (see below).
Max Verstappen could be crowned Formula 1 World Champion for the fourth time in a row this weekend in Las Vegas. Three races before the end of the season, the Red Bull driver from the Netherlands has everything in his own hands, and the chances of his rival Lando Norris in the McLaren are only marginal. The simplest calculation on the way to the title: Verstappen has to finish ahead of Norris in the night-time Grand Prix at 10 p.m. local time.
Verstappen has a comfortable 62-point lead
Verstappen has a comfortable 62-point lead in the overall standings, with a total of 86 points still up for grabs in the ideal scenario. Norris must make up at least three points on the defending champion to postpone an early decision in the championship battle. Should Verstappen fail to clinch the main prize in the gambling paradise, everything would be set for the 27-year-old at the following sprint weekend in Qatar. Last year, the three-time champion secured the title in the desert state, but it is probably better to celebrate in the US metropolis.
