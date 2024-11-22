Royal dream couple
William & Kate’s “naughty” love secret
Prince William and Princess Kate, the royal dream couple, have a secret ingredient that has kept their marriage fresh for almost 14 years now - and it is anything but royally stiff, but really "naughty".
Their perfect relationship is said to be based not only on shared interests, but also on a good pinch of humor that sometimes borders on naughtiness.
"Dirty" and "naughty" complement each other
"William describes Kate's humor as 'naughty' and his own as 'dirty'," reveals Christopher Andersen, author of the book "The King". "That's one of the reasons they're so well matched. Even as parents, they haven't lost their sense of humor."
It's no secret that the Waleses are often funny. At official appearances, William and Kate can always be seen giggling together - and their children seem to have inherited the fun factor from mom and dad. Prince Louis in particular is a regular highlight, whether he is making funny faces at parades or playing with his ears.
A sense of humor that connects
When they got engaged in 2010, William explained how their shared sense of humor laid the foundation for their relationship. "We met at university - at St Andrews we were friends for over a year initially, and it just blossomed from there. We just spent more time together, giggled a lot, had a lot of fun and realized we had the same interests and had a really good time," he said at the time, beaming.
"She has a really cheeky sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I have a really dry sense of humor, so it was a lot of fun, we laughed a lot and stuff happened," he added.
Whether it's Kate's "cheeky sense of humor" or William's "dry repartee," together they never fail to make each other laugh. And according to Andersen, their style is a mixture of "Monty Python and Benny Hill". So it's no wonder that her children know exactly how to play with royal rules - and charmingly ignore them at the same time.
Louis, the king of the show
The next generation of the Welsh family is every bit the equal of their parents when it comes to humor. Prince Louis in particular, the little whirlwind, regularly becomes an internet star. Whether as a mini dancer at parades or as the king of grimaces - the youngest Wales scion is always good for a show.
After the late Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations, William and Kate even let slip a wink in the direction of their "cheeky youngest" in a letter of thanks. "Thank you to everyone who came - and for understanding Louis!"
So it seems that humor is not only the secret to a happy marriage, but also the key to a cheerful, unconventional royal family.
