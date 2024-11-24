LIVE from 5pm: FK Austria Wien vs TSV Hartberg

Austrias favorite guest Hartberg

The two-week international break was used in Favoriten to carry out an intensive analysis in order to continue the positive process that has already begun, Helm revealed. The next step in the team's development should already be visible against favorite guest Hartberg. The Violets have won all of their last five home games against the team from Eastern Styria, but they are aware of the visitors' strengths at Verteilerkreis. "They combine very well, have good ideas, especially with the ball, and have strong dribbling players. But we are well prepared and want to take away their strengths with our approach," said Helm, whose team is still unbeaten at the Generali-Arena this season.