Age limit coming?
Energy drinks only from the age of 18: Ministry in favor
Now that the Czech Republic has set the minimum age for the purchase and consumption of caffeinated energy drinks at 15, there is also debate in this country. The Viennese Ministry of Health would be in favor of this in principle, but the protection of minors is a matter for the ...
The Czech Republic is aiming for a general ban on the sale of energy drinks in schools, healthcare facilities and children's homes, while in Lithuania the age limit is 18. Those who do not comply face severe fines. Latvia, Poland, Romania and the UK have also implemented a World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation in the last ten years and issued a sales ban for under-18s.
Petition calls for a ban for children
In Austria, the Foodwatch Austria organization has now launched a petition calling for "no energy drinks for children". It calls for a ban on sales to minors in this country too. The petition currently has just over 4,000 signatures.
The Ministry of Health under Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is not opposed to this in principle. "In view of the problematic effects of energy drinks, the Ministry of Health is in favor of a minimum age of 18 years, as some EU countries have already introduced," they told the "Salzburger Nachrichten".
However, there is no legal basis for this, as the protection of minors is a matter for the federal states. Similar comments were also heard from the State Youth Secretariat. In the federal states, on the other hand, it was said that only a nationwide solution would be effective.
Young people often consume too high a dose
In addition to sugar and artificial flavors, energy drinks contain one thing above all: caffeine. Researchers and doctors repeatedly warn of the negative effects of taking too high a dose of the stimulant. Young people in particular often consume significantly more than the recommended daily requirement with just one can.
According to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety AGES, too much caffeine can have undesirable effects: There is a risk of shortness of breath, uncontrolled muscle tremors, severe nausea and anxiety.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.