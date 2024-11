600 kilos of herbal cannabis discovered at Vienna Airport

Sniffer dogs in action

The investigations by the Schwechat municipal police command together with the Federal Criminal Police Office and customs against international drug smuggling have been ongoing since last July. Sniffer dogs were also used during the checks. According to the investigations, the suspected smugglers of different nationalities were lured and recruited in relevant internet forums with rewards of several thousand euros, and the clients are also said to have given a "guarantee of success". "The investigation into the people behind this is ongoing," the police said.