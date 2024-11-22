Tabea Minichmayr
Staying competitive? “Question of financing”
Tabea Minichmayr is currently on her winter break. The coastal rower is training in Rif as well as on Lake Wallersee and Lake Traunsee. In order to keep up with the competition for the 2028 Olympics, however, the 25-year-old says she needs several training camps by the sea.
An exciting season lies behind coastal rower Tabea Minichmayr. In June, she was surprisingly crowned European champion in the single sculls and also won the national title at the end of September. "I'm now taking a break and going into winter training." The 25-year-old commutes between three locations: Wallersee, Traunsee and Rif. A lot of strength training is on the agenda at the Olympic Center, which she also focuses on in particular. Because there is currently only one starting place in the single sculls, which Magdalena Lobnig will tackle. "She is physiologically stronger and I have to make sure that I catch up. Because in the long term, I want to race in the single sculls and I have to beat Magdi to do that," says the European champion.
She has her coastal boat on Lake Traunsee. "It's also a bit wavier there," she says. At the location of her club Möve Salzburg, technical training is on the agenda. "I'm already used to commuting from the last few years anyway," laughs Minichmayr.
When it comes to money, however, she stops laughing. As a person, she is dependent on numerous grants so that she can continue to focus on the sport. In addition, all coastal rowers are dependent on the Austrian association when it comes to training camps. Minichmayr would like to have several of these in winter. "It would be important for us to spend two weeks somewhere by the sea in February at the latest. December would also be cool," she says, recognizing the importance of such trips. As a landlocked country, Austria has a clear disadvantage when it comes to coastal rowing, which is organized by the sea. In order to remain competitive, it would therefore have to go to the beach more often. "But it's a bit of a funding issue, how much money the association gets," she sighs.
She definitely attends a private training camp in winter. "I really enjoy cross-country skiing. It's a cool change and you train your upper and lower body. And in terms of exertion, it's a great thing."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.