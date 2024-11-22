Staying competitive? “Question of financing”

When it comes to money, however, she stops laughing. As a person, she is dependent on numerous grants so that she can continue to focus on the sport. In addition, all coastal rowers are dependent on the Austrian association when it comes to training camps. Minichmayr would like to have several of these in winter. "It would be important for us to spend two weeks somewhere by the sea in February at the latest. December would also be cool," she says, recognizing the importance of such trips. As a landlocked country, Austria has a clear disadvantage when it comes to coastal rowing, which is organized by the sea. In order to remain competitive, it would therefore have to go to the beach more often. "But it's a bit of a funding issue, how much money the association gets," she sighs.