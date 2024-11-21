Lugner and Glawischnig as (top) candidates

... okay, okay. This time the attempt didn't go quite so smoothly, because the sparrows at the ORF center tweeted two very prominent names to the "Krone", who will join the starting field (including celebrities such as TV chef Andi Wojta and actress Julia Cencig) in March 2025: None other than Richard Lugner's widow Simone and former Green Party leader Eva Glawischnig will sweep across the smooth dance floor and dance among the VIPs and VIPerln. A real coup for ORF head of entertainment Martin Gastinger and his team.