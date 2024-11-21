"Dancing Stars" 2025
Lugner and Glawischnig as (top) candidates
The "Krone" reveals more names in the lively carousel of candidates for "Dancing Stars": ORF has scored two real coups. Mörtel's widow Simone Lugner and former Green Party leader Eva Glawischnig will soon be shaking a leg ...
Fans of "Dancing Stars" know that the names of the candidates who take part in the show are usually a well-kept secret until the very end, i.e. before the show really gets going. Almost like Fort Knox (but only almost), the ORF Küniglberg is then shielded when the aspirants "dance up" to sign the contract ...
... okay, okay. This time the attempt didn't go quite so smoothly, because the sparrows at the ORF center tweeted two very prominent names to the "Krone", who will join the starting field (including celebrities such as TV chef Andi Wojta and actress Julia Cencig) in March 2025: None other than Richard Lugner's widow Simone and former Green Party leader Eva Glawischnig will sweep across the smooth dance floor and dance among the VIPs and VIPerln. A real coup for ORF head of entertainment Martin Gastinger and his team.
Of course, the two ladies are not allowed to comment on this (a contract is a contract), but anticipation is the greatest joy.
