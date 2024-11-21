Vorteilswelt
"Dancing Stars" 2025

Lugner and Glawischnig as (top) candidates

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 20:29

The "Krone" reveals more names in the lively carousel of candidates for "Dancing Stars": ORF has scored two real coups. Mörtel's widow Simone Lugner and former Green Party leader Eva Glawischnig will soon be shaking a leg ...

0 Kommentare

Fans of "Dancing Stars" know that the names of the candidates who take part in the show are usually a well-kept secret until the very end, i.e. before the show really gets going. Almost like Fort Knox (but only almost), the ORF Küniglberg is then shielded when the aspirants "dance up" to sign the contract ...

Aaron Karl, Andi Wojta, Julia Cencig, Fifi Pissecker also there. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Andreas Tischler / picturedesk.com, ORF)
Aaron Karl, Andi Wojta, Julia Cencig, Fifi Pissecker also there.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Andreas Tischler / picturedesk.com, ORF)

... okay, okay. This time the attempt didn't go quite so smoothly, because the sparrows at the ORF center tweeted two very prominent names to the "Krone", who will join the starting field (including celebrities such as TV chef Andi Wojta and actress Julia Cencig) in March 2025: None other than Richard Lugner's widow Simone and former Green Party leader Eva Glawischnig will sweep across the smooth dance floor and dance among the VIPs and VIPerln. A real coup for ORF head of entertainment Martin Gastinger and his team.

Of course, the two ladies are not allowed to comment on this (a contract is a contract), but anticipation is the greatest joy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
