Trial in Feldkirch

Second chance for intransigent stalker

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 06:15

Oberland woman refused to accept the end of a relationship with a work colleague and therefore stalked him for months. Thanks to the judge's tough persuasion to leave her ex alone, the 29-year-old, who was still deeply in love, got off with a diversion.

0 Kommentare

Judge Marco Mazzia tries to explain the hopeless situation to the defendant: "I understand that it hurts. But it's not going to work out with your ex." But the 29-year-old shows little understanding and shakes her head. "I want a second chance from him," she then says. And to force this, the ex came up with a number of ideas between January and August of this year.

For example, she used telephone terrorism by repeatedly calling the victim on different numbers or sending him messages. When the man didn't respond, she turned up at his front door several times, probably hoping for a conversation. But although the 41-year-old called the police each time, the woman in love could not be dissuaded from her plan to be heard by her former Romeo. She repeatedly pursued the victim, stood in front of his car and threatened to scratch it if he didn't talk to her.

Pushed against a deep fryer
Another time, the 29-year-old sits in the passenger seat and refuses to get out of the car. Again, the victim alerted the police. When she pushes the man from Oberland against a hot deep-fat fryer at their shared workplace and kicks him in the kidneys, she loses her job. Nevertheless, she does not reconsider her behavior. The case eventually ends up in court.

The judge has to do a lot of convincing before the accused finally promises to leave her ex alone. As the woman has no criminal record, the judge grants her a probationary period of two years. However, with conditions.

She is not allowed to contact her ex-boyfriend or visit his workplace or accommodation. She is also not allowed to come within 100 meters of him. If she breaches the conditions, the criminal proceedings will be reopened. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
