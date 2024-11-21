"Made a mistake"
Schumacher attack: Perez criticizes his own father
Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez has criticized his father for homophobic comments about Ralf Schumacher. "First of all, I don't agree with any of his comments," said the Red Bull driver from Mexico.
"I think he made a mistake in that respect. I don't share any of his views." At the same time, however, he "can't control what my father says, I can only control what I say," the 34-year-old emphasized in Las Vegas.
Ralf Schumacher, the brother of record Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher and father of a son, had repeatedly criticized the out-of-form Sergio Pérez on Sky TV in the past. Most recently, he even doubted whether the experienced driver would even be allowed to finish the season for world champion Max Verstappen's racing team. Schumacher made his homosexuality public in the summer.
"I don't know if he was in love with Checo"
Antonio Pérez Garibay recently commented on the constant criticism of his son in a podcast, but he did not mention the name Ralf Schumacher. "There is a driver who was in Formula 1 and is now a journalist, who first declared that Checo was already out of Red Bull and then came out in the weeks that followed. I don't know if he was in love with Checo," said Pérez senior, whose son's nickname is Checo.
"There are a lot of strange things," he continued, "and you don't know if he's a journalist, if he's a woman or a man," but Schumacher's word is in doubt.
