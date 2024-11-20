Vorteilswelt
After the subway fire

“I still feel safe on public transport”

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 15:35

"Krone" survey at Schwedenplatz after the dicey incident on the U1. This is what the replacement service looks like now.

0 Kommentare

The U1 is the oldest and, at 19.2 kilometers, the longest subway line in Vienna. It connects the south of the city with the east and is therefore an important public transport axis. On Wednesday morning, many questioning faces could be seen at the "Krone" local inspection at the Schwedenplatz interchange. Public transport riders had to find alternative routes and avoid large areas. For some, the closure meant a loss of travel time of up to 45 minutes. There is no sign of anger among passengers yet, although two other subway lines (U2, U4) are also restricted.

Ali (38) is relaxed about it. "Accidents can always happen. I still feel safe on Vienna's public transport system," says the employee. A rail replacement service will be set up from today. Line D will be extended to Reumannplatz. Lines 1 and O can also be used as an alternative. The night service U2Z will run to Reumannplatz. The end of the disruption is currently not foreseeable.

Zitat Icon

I now have to walk the two closed stations to my business appointment.

(Bild: Antal Imre)

Ali M. (38), Angestellter

Bild: Antal Imre

Zitat Icon

I'm just visiting Vienna and trying to get to Belvedere Palace somehow.

(Bild: Antal Imre)

Brigitte F. (73), Pensionistin

Bild: Antal Imre

Zitat Icon

I've noticed the huge operation. It's difficult to get to Stephansplatz.

(Bild: Antal Imre)

Alexander S. (60), Angestellter

Bild: Antal Imre

Zitat Icon

It was a big problem for me to get to the doctor because all the cabs were occupied.

(Bild: Antal Imre)

Helga C. (89), Pensionistin

Bild: Antal Imre

Zitat Icon

The loss of time is enormous. I'm here from Salzburg on business and have to get my bearings first.

(Bild: Antal Imre)

Anton S. (52), Angestellter

Bild: Antal Imre

Zitat Icon

I am very affected by the U1 closure. I'm on my way from Kagraner Platz to Favoriten.

(Bild: Antal Imre)

Pia F. (63), Pensionistin

Bild: Antal Imre

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
