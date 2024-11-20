“I still feel safe on public transport”

The U1 is the oldest and, at 19.2 kilometers, the longest subway line in Vienna. It connects the south of the city with the east and is therefore an important public transport axis. On Wednesday morning, many questioning faces could be seen at the "Krone" local inspection at the Schwedenplatz interchange. Public transport riders had to find alternative routes and avoid large areas. For some, the closure meant a loss of travel time of up to 45 minutes. There is no sign of anger among passengers yet, although two other subway lines (U2, U4) are also restricted.